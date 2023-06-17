Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

