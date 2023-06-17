Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,736,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 1,525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

Shares of GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Friday. Greentown China has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

