Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Update

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grindr Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 725,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,592. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

About Grindr

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth about $302,000.

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

