Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 3.1 %

GRTS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 820.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 34.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

