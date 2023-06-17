Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $297.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.27. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

