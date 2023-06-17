Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.01 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 2.0135 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $42.35 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
