Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.01 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 2.0135 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $42.35 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

