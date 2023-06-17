Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.66 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14.
Guangdong Investment Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of GGDVY opened at $45.88 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.
About Guangdong Investment
