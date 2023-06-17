Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $33.32 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

