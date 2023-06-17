Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.51 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $87,663.68 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

