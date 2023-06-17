Guild of Guardians (GOG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,589.29

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $13.94 million and $113,589.29 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

