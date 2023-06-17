GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

GUROF stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It markets its organic energy drinks through a distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

Further Reading

