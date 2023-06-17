Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

