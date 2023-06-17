Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

