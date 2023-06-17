Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $562.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.20. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

