Head to Head Comparison: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) vs. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Merchants $712.95 million 2.41 $222.09 million $3.97 7.24

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Merchants pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.36%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Merchants beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

