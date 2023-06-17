Head to Head Contrast: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) vs. Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Prime Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $950.37 million 4.09 $303.20 million $2.68 13.07 Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.16 $9.68 million N/A N/A

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 30.08% 10.37% 1.10% Prime Meridian 28.00% 14.82% 1.20%

Dividends

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Prime Meridian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.