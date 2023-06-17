Head-To-Head Contrast: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and Firm Capital Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00 Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Firm Capital Property Trust has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.83%. Given Firm Capital Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Property Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $397.94 million 4.51 $46.17 million $0.16 95.44 Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Firm Capital Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Firm Capital Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 4.42% 1.72% 0.59% Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.