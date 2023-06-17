Head to Head Survey: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) versus Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1315 1929 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 213.94%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -184.56% -33.59% -10.35%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.50, meaning that their average share price is 550% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $702.34 million -$302.32 million -2.37 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.12 billion $459.81 million -2.04

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

