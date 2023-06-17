HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 13,350 shares traded.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.