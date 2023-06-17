Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 40,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,485,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.