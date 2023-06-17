Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 40,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,485,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSCS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 118.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

