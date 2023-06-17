Hermez Network Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00017925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $173.72 million and approximately $199,939.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.37 or 0.99996164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75775403 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $191,308.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

