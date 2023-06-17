Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.31

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 5790216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,524,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $53,072,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

