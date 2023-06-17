HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.87 Million

HI (HI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $216,710.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,569.18 or 0.99961494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00401757 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $281,443.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.