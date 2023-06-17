Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 263,600 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:HILS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

