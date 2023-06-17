HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $105,970.63 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003117 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
HKD.com DAO Profile
HKD.com DAO’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.
