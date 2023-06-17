Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) CFO Sells $76,604.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $33.49 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $276.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

