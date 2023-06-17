Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.