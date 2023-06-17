Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

