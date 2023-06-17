Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,265. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

