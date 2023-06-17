Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in May

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,626. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

