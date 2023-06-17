Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in May

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,626. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
