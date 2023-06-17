Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.