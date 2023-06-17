Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 31,397 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 326,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.