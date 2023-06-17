Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $578,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

