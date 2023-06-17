Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $49,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $6.95 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.
About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
