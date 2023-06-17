Howard Financial Services LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $73.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

