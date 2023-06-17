Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

