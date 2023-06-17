Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 3,764 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.