Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 5,040 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.