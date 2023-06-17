Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,825 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,058. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

