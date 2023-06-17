Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $605.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Humana Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE HUM opened at $445.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $422.62 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.57 and a 200-day moving average of $506.66.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

