Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

