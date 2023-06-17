Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.08

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.08 and traded as low as C$36.98. Hydro One shares last traded at C$37.11, with a volume of 676,159 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.58. The stock has a market cap of C$21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.751165 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 69.19%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

