ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 24.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IZM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 226,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,854. ICZOOM Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

