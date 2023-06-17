Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average of $230.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

