Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.63 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 915,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 698,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

