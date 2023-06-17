Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Immunic Price Performance
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.63 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
