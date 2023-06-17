Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $73.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

