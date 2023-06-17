IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Heska makes up approximately 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heska by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Heska by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heska by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heska by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.15 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

