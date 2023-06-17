IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

