IMPACTfolio LLC Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IMPACTfolio LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.