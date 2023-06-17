Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.07.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2710927 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

